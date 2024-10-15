Boca Juniors unveil Fernando Gago as manager

Buenos Aires, Oct 15 Boca Juniors have appointed former midfielder Fernando Gago as manager on a contract that runs until December 2026, the Argentine club said.

After spells at Aldosivi, Racing and Chivas, the former Real Madrid midfielder will take the reins at Los Xeneizes. The 38-year-old replaces Diego Martinez, who parted ways with the Buenos Aires outfit on September 29 amid a poor run of results. Gago set to lead South American giants into the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

"For all Boca fans, today is a very important day," Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme told a news conference. "Whenever someone returns home for us it is a special day. Fernando knows that this is his home and that we are very happy to have him here."

Gago, who had two spells with Boca as a player, became available after parting ways with Guadalajara on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

According to local media reports, Boca agreed to pay two million U.S. dollars to trigger a release clause on Gago's contract with the Mexican club.

"I think I acted in a good way," Gago said. "I had a termination clause in the contract at the club's request when I signed. A lot has been said ... [but] I made the decision that I thought was best for me."

Gago, who represented Boca Juniors, Real Madrid, Valencia, Roma, Velez Sarsfield and Argentina's national team during a 16-year playing career, turned to management in 2021.

He had spells in charge of Aldosivi and Racing Club before joining Guadalajara in December 2023.

Boca are currently 10th in Argentina's Primera Division standings with just six wins from 17 games, 12 points behind leaders Velez Sarsfield.

Gago's first match in Boca's dugout will be an away clash against Tigre on October 19.

