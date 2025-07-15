Boland would have played so many Tests if he was in another team: Starc

Kingston, July 15 While all the spotlight was on Mitchell Starc’s 100th Test match and 400th wicket in the format, Scott Boland stole the show towards the end of the third Test against West Indies at Kingston with a hattrick to round up the lower order and dismiss the hosts for 27, the second-lowest Test total ever.

Starc scripted history in the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica as he claimed a five-wicket haul in just 15 balls, the quickest in Test history,

Boland has only worn the baggy green on 14 occasions but has claimed 62 scalps to his name. Starc believes his partner would definitely have played many more Test matches had he been from a different team.

“He is amazing. Would have played so many Tests in another team. He is never far from the perfect spell. Prepares all the time to play and shows what a wonderful Test bowler he is,” said Starc.

Boland removed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican with consecutive deliveries to start his second over to become the 10th Australian to take a Test hat-trick.

With his 3-34 and 3-2 at Sabina Park in Australia's Test victory against the West Indies, Boland's Test bowling average now stands at 16.53, the best of any bowler in the last 110 years of Test cricket (minimum 2000 balls bowled).

Boland admitted he was nervous on his hat-trick ball and heaped praises onto Starc after his special achievement. "I was nervous on that last ball. Amazing feeling. Didn't expect ten wickets to fall in the first session. Starcy to start like that, three overs in the opening over, unbelievable," he said.

"I just tried to keep the ball in the right areas. Happy to start off well. Unreal, for Starc to get his 400th wicket in his 100th Test is special. He trains hard and looks after his body to achieve those things,” said Boland.

