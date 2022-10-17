Bombay Gym rally to down Army in final of All India & South Asia Rugby Championship

Mumbai, Oct 17 Rallying from an indifferent performance in the first half, which saw them trailing 8-10 to Army Sports Control Board, hosts Bombay Gymkhana turned the tables in the second session to score six points and prevail 14-10 in the title match of the 87th edition of the All India & South Asia Rugby 15s Championship.

The Plate final was won by Calcutta Cricket & Football Club (CCFC), who outplayed Magic Foundation India 28-5. It was only fitting that Bombay Gym and CCFC took home the main honours, as this Trophy was instituted jointly by them in 1924 and is one of the oldest rugby tournaments in the world played at their ground here, on Sunday evening.

In the bronze medal match, Future Hope Harlequins defeated Bangalore RFC 28-14.

The Army team, known for its strong defence and speed between counter moves, held sway in the first-half scoring the first try of the match through Lalbeisei, which was promptly converted by prolific kicker Zosangzuala for a 7-0 lead. The hosts hit back with a try of their own through Siddant Mehta, which was converted by Brandon Zyl, to level scores. However, the Army team ensured they took the break with a 10-7 lead, Zosangzuala scoring from a penalty, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

Bombay Gym tightened their formation in the second half, pressing ahead through their big forwards and also kept a tight rein on the moves of the Army players. Their strong play paid dividends when they managed to force two penalties, which were converted by Brandon and Rayomand Unwala to ensure a deserving win for the hosts.

Results:

Cup final: Bom Gym 14 (Siddant Mehta 1 try, Brandon Zyl 2 conversions, Rayomand Unwala 1 conversion) bt ASCB 10 (Lalbeisei 1 try, Zosangzulala 2 conversions).

Plate final: CCFC 28 bt Magic Foundation India 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor