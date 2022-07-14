Botswana's Olympic medallist Nigel Amos suspended for doping

Gaborone (Botswana), July 14 Nigel Amos, a Botswana Olympic medallist, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect after tested positive for Metabolites of GW1516, according to a press release issued by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The suspension comes ahead of the World Championships next week. According to the press release, AIU collected the sample from Amos during an out-of-competition test on June 4, 2022, reports Xinhua.

Amos, 28, won men's 800m silver at the 2012 London Olympic Games, which was Botswana's first Olympic medal.

GW1516, classified as S4 substances hormone and metabolic modulators in WADA's Prohibited List, could be used to enhance endurance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor