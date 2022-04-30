Boxer Mary Kom honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by Kerala Olympic Association

Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award of Kerala Olympic Association by the Kerala government on Saturday.

Kom was in Thiruvananthapuram for the inauguration of the Kerala Games 2022, organised by the Kerala Olympic Association. She was given the award by the state Finance Minister KN Balagopal. Players who had won medals in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, namely PR Sreejash, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Poonia were also honoured at the event.

Olympians Sajan Prakash, KT Irfan, Alex Antony MP Jabir also received honours.

The state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman inaugurated the games. As a part of the event, competitions will be held in 24 disciplines across 19 venues for 10 days, starting from May 1. The games will conclude on May 10.

The opening ceremonies began with a march past starting from Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Athletes and enthusiasts from 14 districts attended the march past. Olympic medal winners Mary Com, PR Sreejesh, Ravikumar Dahiya, Bajrang Poonia, Sajan Prakash, Alex Antony , KT Irfan and MP Jabir also attended in the march past in an open jeep.

During a press conference at the event organised by Kerala Olympic Association, Mary Kom said that she will offer free training at her boxing academy to the best boxers from Kerala.

"Kerala has contributed many boxers. But today, there are no emerging international boxing players from Kerala. When talented young boxers from Kerala come, we will give free training at our academy. Organizations like the Kerala Olympic Association should take the initiative to nurture such international athletes," she said.

Kom added that her only remaining wish was to win a gold medal at the Olympics, and that she is paying her attention to the Commonwealth Games, which will begin in England in July.

Sreejash, speaking at the press conference also said that in this age where tournaments are declining, events like Kerala Games could offer inspiration to the players. "Such initiatives would help bring back our children to the grounds after COVID-19," he added.

Speaking at a press conference, Bajrang Poonia, who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, said that he is happy with the support given by Kerala to sports. "Victory and defeat are part of the game and one should make full use of the opportunities they have, whether in football, boxing or weightlifting," he added.

Ravi Dahiya, a silver medalist in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics also added, "I congratulate Kerala government for this event. If children will turn to sports, they will get fit. If they will stay fit, the state and country will progress."

Kerala Olympic Association State President VS Sunil Kumar, Secretary General S Rajeev, Treasurer MR Ranjith, Vice President SN Raghu Chandran Nair and Executive Member Binoy Joseph were present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor