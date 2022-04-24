Boxer Rohit Tokas punches gold at All India Inter Railway championships

New Delhi, April 24 Ace Indian boxer Rohit Tokas, who fights in the 71-75 kgs, has punched gold at the recently concluded All India Inter Railway championships.

Rohit defeated Ishmit Singh who represented Central Railway with the score line of 5-0 unanimous decision.

Talking about the same Rohit Tokas said, "I am very happy with this win, I have been training very hard and putting a lot of hours there practising and improving my moves and techniques. This victory ensures we are heading in the right direction."

Adding further he said, "It is an important year for me as we have both Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and this victory will surely boost my morale and will make me more confident and push me to train harder."

