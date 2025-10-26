Brentford continues Liverpool crisis as Manchester United record continues

London, Oct 26 Brentford condemned Liverpool to its fourth consecutive Premier League defeat with a 3-2 home win.

Liverpool went into the match after a 5-1 win in the Champions League, but quickly fell behind when Dango Ouattara scored following a long throw-in. Kevin Schade doubled Brentford's lead just before halftime, but moments later Milos Kerkez finished from close range to give Liverpool hope of a fightback.

Igor Thiago restored Brentford's two-goal lead from the penalty spot, and although Mohamed Salah's excellent last-minute goal gave Liverpool hope, Brentford managed the final minutes well, reports Xinhua.

Manchester United beat Brighton 4-2 with Bryan Mbuemo netting two goals after Mateus Cunha and a deflected shot from Casemiro had put United 2-0 up by halftime.

Danny Welbeck and Charalampos Kostoulas gave some emotion to the second half to bring the score from 3-0 to 3-2, but Mbuemo's second goal killed off any hopes of a fightback.

It was a good day for teams from the North-east of England as Newcastle United claimed a hard-fought win at home to Fulham thanks to a goal in the last minute, while Sunderland stunned Chelsea with an injury-time winner at Stamford Bridge.

Chemsdine Talbi was Sunderland's hero with a 93rd minute goal to give the recently promoted side its fifth win of the season.

Things looked to be going perfectly for Chelsea after Alejandro Garnacho put them ahead in just the fourth minute with Pedro Neto providing another assist, but Wilson Isidor equalized for Sunderland in the 22nd minute and the visitors were able to disrupt Chelsea's rhythm ahead of Talbi's late winning goal.

Bruno Guimaraes slotted home a rebound as Newcastle continued to recover after taking an even match 2-1 at home to Fulham.

Jacob Murphy put Newcastle ahead in the eighth minute with Sasa Lukic making it 1-1 in the 56th minute and the game looked set to be a draw until Guimaraes was on hand to score after Bernd Leno could only parry William Osula's shot into his path.

West Ham United's worst start to a season in 50 years continued with a 2-1 defeat away to Leeds United, with the home side scoring early goals through Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon and West Ham not finding the target until Matias Fernandes' 90th minute effort that was scant consolation after another poor display.

