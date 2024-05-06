Brian Masaba to captain Uganda in Men’s T20 World Cup

Kampala, May 6 Brian Masaba has been named to captain the 15-member Uganda team in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, set to happen in the USA and the West Indies from June 1. This will be Uganda’s first appearance in a senior men's World Cup in any format.

Frank Nsubuga, the off-spin allrounder, is set to be the oldest player in the tournament at 43. Riazat Ali Shah, whose origins are from Gilgit in Pakistan, has been named vice-captain, taking over from Kenneth Waiswa. Ronald Lutaaya and Innocent Mwebaze are the two travelling reserve players.

Other prominent players include spin-bowling all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani, who secured a nomination for 2023 ICC Men’s T20I cricketer of the Year due to taking 55 wickets in the format in the year, as well as Dinesh Nakrani, Roger Mukasa and Simon Ssesazi.

Uganda and Namibia were the two teams who made it to the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup from the Africa leg of the qualifying tournament, ahead of Zimbabwe. Uganda will be becoming only the fifth African nation to feature in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Uganda will be coached by Abhay Sharma, who served as fielding coach of India Under-19, A and women's teams. The squad is currently on a 15-day tour of Sri Lanka to play matches against some Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) outfits.

At the Men’s T20 World Cup, Uganda is placed alongside co-hosts and two-time winners West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan in Group C. They begin their campaign against Afghanistan on June 3 at Providence, Guyana.

Uganda squad: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

