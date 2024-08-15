Brighton trigger 40 million pound release clause for Georginio Rutter: Report

New Delhi, Aug 15 Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly activated a 40 million pound release clause in Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter's contract.

The deadline expired at midnight on Thursday, and no other club will be able to activate the clause; as a result, Rutter will either remain at Elland Road or travel to Brighton.

The 22-year-old has been essential to Leeds, and the player now has the last say over whether or not to stay with the team. Rutter, however, has verbally agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect and a medical could follow in the next 48 hours, according to a Sky Sports report.

Rutter joined Leeds in January last year from Hoffenheim in a club-record deal that could rise to 35 million pounds. He was a standout performer last season, contributing eight goals and 16 assists across 51 appearances.

His potential move to Brighton would set a new benchmark as the highest sale for a player in the Championship who has not just been relegated, th report added.

The previous record held by Romeo Lavia's 58 million pounds move from Southampton to Chelsea.

Rutter's addition to the Brighton squad would be the Seagulls' sixth signing of the summer, following the recent acquisition of 20-year-old Brajan Gruda from Bundesliga side Mainz.

