Build your own legacy: Kemar Roach words of wisdom to young Shamar Joseph

New Delhi, Jan 23 West Indies bowler Kemar Roach has offered words of wisdom to the young talent Shamar Joseph encouraging him to "build his own legacy" in the red-ball cricket with growing franchise cricket.

Joseph announced his arrival in the Test cricket in Adelaide with a sensational debut. His remarkable performance included a stunning first-ball dismissal of Steven Smith and a five-wicket haul (5 for 94 ), not to mention his promising batting skills that hinted at a higher position than his current No. 11 spot.

Roach, with 80 Test caps to his name, acknowledged the distractions that success can bring, especially for a rising star like Joseph. The senior figure in West Indies' bowling attack emphasized the importance of understanding one's goals in cricket, whether it be financial rewards, statistical achievements, or personal growth.

"The best advice I can give him is to build his own legacy," Roach said to ESPNcricinfo. "Understand what you want from cricket. That's up to him to determine, if it's monetary, or if it's just stats and statistics or whatever. There's going to be a lot of distractions… he's a hot commodity right now. So he needs to choose what he really wants and what he thinks is best for his career going forward. So it's up to him, as a young man, but I definitely give him that advice."

Roach, having benefited from mentorship early in his career, assumed the role of a mentor himself, ready to guide Joseph through the challenges that lie ahead.

"I had that when I started. Jerome Taylor, Daren Powell, Fidel Edwards (were) some guys around to help me when I started my career," he said. "I took knowledge and learning from it. So obviously for me now, it's all about passing on the mantle now to the youngsters. He's got a very good career ahead of him. At this stage, he's willing to learn. We have a lot of conversations. So, I think once he keeps doing that, not just coming from me but anyone who he thinks can help him in his career, he can take a lot of knowledge on board and become a better cricketer."

With 10 wickets at 77.90 from eight matches against Aussies, Roach acknowledged the challenges of bowling in Australia but emphasized his love for the thrill of facing top-notch batsmen. He maintained a day-by-day approach to his Test career, leaving the door open for more contributions to the red-ball format.

"As a bowler coming to Australia you are bowling against some of the best batters in the world so there is always a good challenge," he said. "I love a good challenge. I have lived for that my whole career so for me coming here is just about expressing yourself, enjoying and relishing the moment and giving it a good go. Be confident in yourself and your skills and let's see how the day goes for you."

