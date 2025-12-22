Bundesliga: Bayern cruise through Heidenheim to close year in control

Berlin, Dec 22 Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich thrashed bottom side Heidenheim 4-0 away to finish 2025 nine points clear at the top heading into the winter break.

Despite arriving with several senior absentees, Vincent Kompany's side dominated from the opening minutes, monopolising possession and pinning the hosts deep in their own half. Bayern's reshuffled lineup showed little sign of disruption, circulating the ball with speed and precision as Heidenheim struggled to mount sustained resistance, reports Xinhua.

The breakthrough came in the 15th minute. Michael Olise delivered a corner to the far post, Jonathan Tah headed the ball back across goal and Josip Stanisic reacted quickest to nod in from close range.

Bayern doubled its lead just after the half-hour mark when a long ball was poorly dealt with by goalkeeper Diant Ramaj, allowing Hiroki Ito to recycle possession and Olise to finish calmly from close range for 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Heidenheim showed more intent after the break following a double substitution and briefly threatened to reduce the deficit. Stefan Schimmer came closest when his header struck the crossbar in the 56th minute, while Bayern loanee Arijon Ibrahimovic later fired over from a promising position. At the other end, Harry Kane struck the post as Bayern continued to pose a threat without overcommitting.

The visitors retained full control of the tempo and introduced two young players for their Bundesliga debuts as the game wore on. Bayern sealed the result late, with Luis Diaz heading in a cross from Stanisic in the 86th minute before Kane completed the scoring in stoppage time with a low finish for his 19th league goal of the season. The strike marked his 100th goal contribution in the Bundesliga.

The victory leaves Bayern top of the table on 41 points from 15 matches, nine points clear heading into the winter break. Heidenheim, beaten for the 10th time this season, remain second from bottom on 11 points, six adrift of safety.

"The first half was really strong, and we controlled the game well," said Kane. "After the break we were a bit sloppy and gave them some counters, but overall, it was a solid, clinical win."

