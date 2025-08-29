BWF World Championship: Dhruv-Tanisha's impressive run ends in quarterfinals

Paris, Aug 29 India's mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's impressive run at the BWF World Championships ended in pre-quarters after a straight-game loss to the Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei here on Friday.

Dhruv-Tanisha, who were just one win away from becoming the first Indian mixed doubles duo to secure a medal at the World Championships, suffered a 15-21, 13-21 loss against the Malaysians. This is the best-ever show for the Indians at a major event so far.

The 16th seeded India duo, who received a bye in the opening round, began their Badminton World Championships campaign with a comprehensive win over Irish duo Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan.

They then pulled off an upset against fifth-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, China. Coming from behind, after losing the opening game, the Indians held their calm and composure to seal the tie 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach the quarterfinals.

But their fairy-tale campaign came to an end in the last 16 stage after going down the Malaysians.

The Indian campaign, however, continues in high anticipation, and all eyes will be on two-time medallist PV Sindhu and star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty they look to secure semifinal spots and add to the country’s impressive run in Paris.

Sindhu, who produced a version right out of her best years to take down one of the pre-tournament favourites world No. 2 China's Wang Zhi Yi to reach the quarterfinals, will take on Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani in women’s singles

Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag will lock horns with Malaysian second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in men’s doubles.

The Indian men's pair on Thursday registered a 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 win over sixth seeds Wang Chang/Liang Wei Keng, stopping a sequence of four straight losses to the Chinese, for a place in the quarterfinals.

