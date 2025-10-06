BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India starts mixed team campaign in style; Sri Lanka edges UAE in thriller

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 6 : Hosts India kicked off their mixed team campaign for the Suhandinata Cup in grand fashion, securing an easy victory over neighbours Nepal. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, triumphed in a thrilling encounter against the UAE in Group H on the opening day of the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence here on Monday.

India, seeded second, experimented with their line-up but easily sailed through 45-18, 45-17 in their Group H opener while Sri Lanka took advantage of the changes made by the UAE to win 30-45, 45-34, 45-44, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

All other top countries, including 14-time champions China, former champions Indonesia and South Korea, had little problem beating their respective opponents in two straight sets to get their campaign rolling.

The mixed team championships are being played under a new best-of-three relay-scoring format, where all five matches are played with a race to 9 points, with the team reaching 45 points first winning the set. Teams are also allowed to change their players for each set.

India took advantage of these substitution rules to give most of their players a chance to get some match experience, as they played a different combination in all three doubles and different players in singles in the two sets against Nepal.

The former world junior no. 1 boys' doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu set the ball rolling for India with a 9-3 win over Kabir KC and Suprim Panta, and India never once looked in any kind of trouble.

In girls' singles, Unnati Hooda and Asian U-19 championships bronze medallist Tanvi Sharma were clinical in their respective singles matches, while Suryansh Rawat and Rounak Chouhan warmed up for bigger challenges without breaking any sweat.

While most Indian players had played in a different version of the relay-scoring format in the Asian U-19 Mixed Team Championships, it was Unnati's first outing in this scoring format, and the China Open quarterfinalist said that, more than her approach to the game, she had to change her pre-match routine more.

"I tend to take my time with the warm-up in the 21-point game. But here we have to be at our best from the first point, and so my warm-up included a lot more court time as we don't get any time to warm up between the matches," she added. "Otherwise, there was no problem as such in the match."

None of the other top badminton-playing nations also faced any challenge in their opening ties as China beat Ghana 45-14, 45-10, Korea beat Hungary 45-22, 45-29, Chinese Taipei defeated Brazil 45-24, 45-19, and Indonesia got the better of the Philippines 45-27, 45-40.

But it was a tie between Sri Lanka and the UAE that kept everyone in the stadium glued to their seats as the former came back from a set down to win.

Having lost the opening set rather easily, Sri Lanka benefited from the UAE's decision to replace Bharath Latheesh with Riyan Malhan in boys' singles. Keneth Aruggoda, who had lost 4-9 in the opening set, won his second match 9-6, and Sri Lanka rode on that momentum to force the decider.

Aruggoda gave the team another strong start in the deciding state with a 9-5 win over Latheesh, and it looked like Sri Lanka would sail through easily when Ranthima Liyanage extended that lead to 18-8 against Prakriti Bharath.

However, Malhan and Latheesh then pulled their team back into the contest with a 15-9 win over Sanuda Ariyasingha and Thisath Rupathunga, making it 23-27. But it was the last girls' doubles that made for an edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

When the match started, the UAE were trailing 30-36, and Barath and Mysha Omar Khan needed to win 15 points against Sandathi Hewagallage and Pawani Illeperumaarachichi to clinch the tie for their team.

The UAE girls managed to score 14 and were serving for the set and tie at 44-44, but were unable to wrap things up.

India will now take on Sri Lanka in their second group game on Tuesday and will play the UAE on Wednesday.

Results (after the first two sessions):

Group B:

France beat Norway 2-0 (45-16, 45-24), USA beat Vietnam 2-0 (45-42, 45-30)

Group D:

Turkiye beat Uganda 2-0 (45-22, 45-22); China beat Ghana 2-0 (45-14, 45-10)

Group E:

Chinese Taipei beat Brazil 2-0 (45-24, 45-19); Denmark beat the Netherlands 2-0 (45-40, 45-22)

Group F:

Indonesia beat Philippines 2-0 (45-27, 45-40); Hong Kong China beat Slovenia 2-0 (45-24, 45-25)

Group G:

Poland beat Bhutan 2-0 (45-13, 45-11); Korea beat Hungary 2-0 (45-22, 45-29)

Group H:

India beat Nepal 2-0 (45-18, 45-17); Sri Lanka beat Sri Lanka (30-45, 45-34, 45-44).

