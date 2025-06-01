Capellas resigns as Phillippines head coach, Cuadrat appointed on interim bases

Manila, June 1 Albert Capellas has resigned as head coach of the Philippines citing personal reasons ahead of the Southeast Asian nation’s AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers against Tajikistan on June 10.

Capellas, who took over from Tom Saintfiet in September and led the Philippines to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Football Federation Championship three months later, will be replaced on an interim basis by his assistant coach, Carles Cuadrat.

Cuadrat's most recent job was at the helm of East Bengal, where he won the 2023 Indian Super Cup. He is also an Indian Super League winner from his time with Bengaluru FC.

"My wonderful journey as head coach of the Philippines has come to an end, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been part of it, especially the players and all the staff involved," said Capellas.

"Together, we have enjoyed an inspiring journey and have proven that Filipino football has a promising generation of young players with the potential to bring great pride and success to the country."

The Philippines won their opening game in Group A of the third round of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 when Capellas led his side to a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Maldives in March. Timor-Leste also features in the group.

The country is attempting to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup Finals for the second time after making its debut in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

"We are grateful for Capellas' service, and wish him well," said Philippines team manager Freddie Gonzalez. "We move on and keep pushing forward.

"Albert left us with a blueprint to follow, and we thank him for bringing Carles on board, enabling him to be the interim head coach and provide continuity for what Albert has started."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor