Captain Ashton Turner signs 4-year contract extension with Perth Scorchers

Perth, Dec 25 Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner has signed a four-year contract extension with the club until the end of the Big Bash League (BBL) 18 season.

The 31-year-old Turner has the joint-record tally of four BBL titles to his name, hoisting the trophy in BBL 4 and 6 before skippering Perth to remarkable triumphs in BBL 11 and 12.

“I’m very appreciative of the support and opportunities I’ve received from the Scorchers throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to being part of the future of this Club as well.

Current Scorchers Head Coach Adam Voges and Sydney Sixers stalwart Moises Henriques (two titles apiece) are the only others to win multiple championships as captain.

“I’m at the stage of my career where my priority is trying to win trophies, and I have little doubt Perth is the best place to do that. Our ability to keep our core group of players together has been integral to our success in the past and is very much our plan for the future.

"On top of that, I'm excited to help our promising crop of younger players reach their potential," Turner said in a statement.

Turner has made more BBL appearances than any Scorcher (122) and was the first Perth player to notch up 100 BBL games. The right-hander is also the Club’s all-time leading scorer with 2,121 runs (143.89 strike rate), mastering a difficult role in the middle order.

"He is one of the finest leaders in the competition, and his tactical nous and calm demeanour help get the best out of our team. He prides himself on winning games for the Scorchers and his finishing skills with the bat has seen him do that many times. We look forward to having Ashton as our captain for seasons to come," said head coach Adam Voges.

Turner will skipper Perth for the 64th time when the Scorchers take on Brisbane Heat in the Boxing Day Bash at Optus Stadium on Thursday.

