"Car was pretty good", Max Verstappen admits Red Bull had more pace

Barcelona [Spain], June 4 : After taking the pole position in Qualifying round for the Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen admitted that Red Bull had more pace in hand, adding that from the start the car was pretty good.

The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona. Max Verstappen will be looking to extend his lead in the Driver's Championship.

According to Sky Sports, Max Verstappen said, "I have to say from the start the car was pretty good. I only made tiny little adjustments, but I felt comfortable straight away in long runs and short runs."

He further added, "For the whole weekend it has been really enjoyable to drive the car. Of course, you always try to find little improvements on the car but, it's been really good."

Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen said, "Going into Q3 I knew there was quite a bit of potential left in the car so I could finally push it to the limit in that first run and the car was really quick. Then, of course, we went out again for the second run and that would have been even better", as per Sky Sports.

While concluding he said, "It's never easy to get to the limit in a Formula 1 car but it's been very enjoyable to drive. It gives you a lot of confidence and when you have all that, you know, you can really push it to the limit."

The team principal of the Red Bull racing team, Christian Horner told Sky Sports, "He's (Max Verstappen) hit a patch of form. In Monaco he was unbelievable and he's carried that out though here and the car is working tremendously well," Christian Horner told Sky Sports.

Asked whether there is any competition, the Red Bull team principal answered: "The weather, reliability, the start, strategy, how the tyres behave. There are so many things."

Christian Horner concluded by saying, "Last weekend we felt didn't play into the strengths of the car but this weekend it does and he has made great use of that."

