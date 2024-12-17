Carabao Cup QF vs Brentford is of ‘huge importance’, says Newcastle boss Howe

Newcastle, Dec 17 Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says Wednesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford is of ‘huge importance’ as he looks to guide the Magpies into the last four.

"Whenever you play Brentford, home or away, it will be a difficult game. It is the attitude ultimately - we need to show how important this game is to us. These games take huge importance when we get to the latter stages. We know if we can hit the correct levels of performance like we did against Leicester we are a match for anyone in this division,” said Howe in the pre-game conference.

United face the Bees at St. James' Park hoping to gain revenge following their 4-2 Premier League defeat to Thomas Frank's men ten days ago.

Howe says his team are well aware of the significance of the fixture with a return to a major cup final high on the agenda, with Newcastle having reached the final of the competition in 2023.

"It is an interesting game to look back on. Brentford went to Chelsea and played a different system. When we look back on that game we weren't there defensively. We looked back on track against Leicester and defended our goal well. If we can do that again, I back us to score goals,” he added.

Newcastle United’s 0-2 loss in the final of the 2023 Carabao Cup final will certainly playing in the minds of the players as they look to overcome one of the longest droughts in English football. The Toons, who are considered to be a club of rich heritage, have not won a major trophy since winning the 1955 FA Cup final after defeating Manchester City 3-1.

