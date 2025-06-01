Cassidy ends winless run in rain-hit Shanghai E-Prix

Shanghai, June 1 Nick Cassidy ended a year-long wait for victory with a commanding drive in treacherous conditions to win the second race of the 2025 Shanghai E-Prix, as Formula E's typically close racing gave way to cautious control in the wet.

The Jaguar driver won from pole position in a race that started under the Safety Car following torrential rain that had disrupted both third practice and qualifying. Visibility and grip at the Shanghai International Circuit were at a premium throughout the day, and the race's opening six laps were neutralised before a rolling start finally released the field.

That rolling start created immediate separation, and the frantic, wheel-to-wheel action seen on Saturday was nowhere to be found. Whereas the previous race in Shanghai had seen second to 12th covered by just three seconds, the day's contest told a different story. Cassidy finished 13 seconds clear of Antonio Felix da Costa in third, with Pascal Wehrlein slotting into second to deliver a double podium for Porsche, reports Xinhua.

The lack of energy saving - made unnecessary by the low-speed opening laps and the race's overall shortened duration - turned the event into a flat-out sprint. But in conditions where aquaplaning was a constant threat, the challenge shifted from strategy to survival. Overtaking proved exceptionally difficult, as stepping even slightly off the racing line often resulted in a loss of control.

That reality was on full display when Wehrlein, who had closed on Cassidy after the first round of Attack Modes, ran wide at Turn 7 and lost crucial time. It left Cassidy unchallenged out front, allowing the New Zealander to steadily build a gap and cruise to the finish.

Further back, chaos continued in small bursts. Kiro's David Beckmann spun twice as he struggled for traction, and Saturday's winner Maximilian Gunther was forced into retirement with a mechanical issue. Notably, despite the treacherous conditions, the German was the only driver to fail to see the chequered flag.

Further down the field, title leader Oliver Rowland had qualified only 17th and made little headway through the field, eventually finishing 13th without scoring points.

Though the Briton retains a healthy lead in the Drivers' Championship, 68 points clear of second-placed Wehrlein, he cannot now seal the title at the next round in Jakarta, with the battle set to run until at least the Berlin double-header in mid-July.

Porsche's double podium sees the German outfit take the lead in the Team's Championship with 191 points, just a single point ahead of Rowland's Nissan team.

The next round of the 2024-2025 Formula E World Championship is the Jakarta ePrix on June 21.

