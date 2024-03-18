CCL 2024 final: Bengal Tigers beat Karnataka Bulldozers to clinch trophy

Mumbai, March 18 Bengal Tigers emerged as the winners of the 10th season of the 'Celebrity Cricket League' (CCL) as they defeated Karnataka Bulldozers by 12 runs in the final.

Bengal Tigers chose the perfect stage to settle the scores with Karnataka Bulldozers who had beaten them twice this season.

Bengal Tigers are the fifth team in CCL’s history to clinch the title after Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, and Mumbai Heroes.

Bengal Tigers' 1st inning was nothing short of a sensation, with their batsman, Jammy, knocking 57 runs off 29 balls. His innings, coupled with contributions from Rahul in the final overs with his quickfire 29 runs off 9 balls, propelled Bengal to a score of 118-4.

Bengal Tigers' bowling attack, spearheaded by Ananda, rattled the Bulldozers in the second innings. They took wickets at regular intervals as Karnataka Bulldozers were restricted to a mere 86-7 at the end of their innings. Ananda clinched three crucial wickets for just 16 runs in his spell of 2 overs. This ensured the Tigers a huge lead of 32 runs.

Bengal Tigers' batting in 2nd innings added 105-4 to their total, thereby setting a target of 138 runs for the Bulldozers. Jammy was in top form as he smashed 39 runs off 18 balls, while Rahul provided valuable support with a quickfire 22 off 17 deliveries.

Needing 138 runs to clinch the trophy, Karnataka Bulldozers’ hopes were buoyed by the blistering performance of Karthik, who scored 26 runs off 14 balls. Rajeev knocked 30 runs off a single over from Ananda, igniting hopes of a dramatic turnaround. Yet, it was the Bengal Tigers' unwavering resolve as they won the tournament by 12 runs.

