Central government should provide justice to daughters: Mayawati on wrestlers being detained

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has urged the central government to come forward and provide justice to the daughters amid the wrestlers' protests in the national capital.

India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia alongwith Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where the protesting wrestlers planned to stage a demonstration on Sunday.

"Indian daughters, who have brought laurels to India's name in world wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India for serious allegations of exploitation. The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters," tweeted former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati.

https://twitter.com/Mayawati/status/1663079100947341313

Earlier on Sunday, the protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by the security personnel in Delhi. Delhi Police earlier said that "unsocial elements" won't be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit.

The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

Delhi Police have registered FIR against protest organisers and others in connection with the scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.

