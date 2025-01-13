Certainly would've made the same decision as they have, says Maxwell on Test snub

New Delhi, Jan 13 Big-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he would have made the same call as the Australian selectors after not being included in the squad’s upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Maxwell, who last played Test cricket in 2017, wasn’t picked in Australia’s 16-player squad for the trip to Sri Lanka, as the selectors included uncapped all-rounder Cooper Connolly, a reasoning he says is something which he completely understands.

"It's just selection. There's always going to be people wanting to be there and I made no secret that I desperately wanted to be on that tour, but I can completely understand their reasoning."

"The fact that they're already in the World Test Championship final, they've got a couple of Tests in Sri Lanka and there's going to be some sub-continent tours over the next few years, so they get to look a few new guys in those conditions.”

"What an experience for those guys to go over there - Cooper Connolly on his first Test tour - I certainly would've made the same decision as they have," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

The veteran all-rounder also said he was in no mood to take a call on his Test career future after smashing 90 off 52 balls in Melbourne Stars' BBL derby win over the Melbourne Renegades. "I am not making any future plans right now, I’m looking forward to a week off and then Sunday (the Stars’ last home and away game)."

Talking about his whirlwind knock, Maxwell said, “Everything wasn’t coming off, I think I was probably getting every second or third. With the way the wicket was playing, I was just trying to put them under enough pressure where I was getting either an overpitched delivery or a little bit wider where I could throw my hands or get some sort of leverage on.”

“It still felt like I played and missed a fair bit, still felt like I missed the middle of the bat quite a bit and had a few mistimed shanks into the leg side. I think knowing how simple my game plan was, stay on strike as long as I could, I just suppose I waited for one I could middle and hopefully connect.”

