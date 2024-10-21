Champions League: Ahead of Juve clash, past success turns into a burden for Stuttgart

Berlin (Germany), Oct 21 The situation has changed significantly as VfB Stuttgart, the runners-up of last year's Bundesliga, prepare for their third match in the 2024/25 season of UEFA Champions League against Italian giants Juventus on Tuesday. Both the club and its supporters might feel like they've woken up from a bold dream, as the current state of affairs paints a much bleaker picture.

While CEO Alexander Wehrle urges patience, various challenges have turned Stuttgart into a team facing significant doubts. Just months after their return to the top of the German league, their recent success has become both a blessing and a curse, reports Xinhua.

"We are facing a growing number of challenges," Wehrle remarked after a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Prague, marking a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign after nearly twelve years of absence.

"We've had 14 players called up for their national teams over the past two weeks," Wehrle said, suggesting this has impacted the club's performance. While Stuttgart was flattered to be dubbed "VfB Germany" during the international break, with several of Julian Nagelsmann's German national team players hailing from Stuttgart, balancing the demands of the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the national team, and the Champions League has become a burden.

The team is in a rebuilding phase after the departures of key players like German international Waldemar Anton, Guinean star Serhou Guirassy (to Dortmund), and Japanese international Hiroki Ito (to Bayern Munich). These losses have upset the balance Stuttgart had last season.

Coach Sebastian Hoeness calls this a transitional year, but fan expectations have soared. Qualifying for the Champions League, which once seemed like salvation from financial and sporting setbacks, now offers little comfort. Despite dominating possession and playing with speed, Stuttgart's performances have been inconsistent, often losing control during key moments.

Last season's breakout team is desperately trying to regain its footing. Key players like goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, winger Chris Führich, strikers Deniz Undav and Jamie Leweling, defender Maxi Mittelstadt, and midfielder Angelo Stiller have earned national team call-ups and represent the club's resurgence. However, conceding 15 goals in seven games highlights the struggles of a newly formed defense led by Jeff Chabot and Anthony Rouault.

Their recent match against Real Madrid reflected these issues-despite creating several chances and holding a 1-1 draw, they squandered the game in the final moments. Stuttgart remains dangerous, but unlike last season, they are missing the final step.

Ahead of their match against Juventus, Stuttgart is embracing the role of the underdog. Meanwhile, the upcoming league match against newly promoted Kiel might be even more critical. "We are in a learning process, trying to adapt to new circumstances," says managing director Fabian Wohlgemuth, lowering expectations ahead of the trip to Italy.

