Champions League: Barca beat Dortmund to go second, Arsenal into third

New Delhi, Dec 12 Barcelona are assured of a place in either the round of 16 or knockout phase playoffs, having moved out on their own in second place of the league phase table courtesy of a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Ferran Torres scored twice after coming off the bench to earn Barcelona a victory, which guarantees them a place in either the round of 16 or knockout phase playoffs.

After a goalless first half, Raphinha's low drive gave the visitors a deserved lead before Serhou Guirassy equalised from the penalty spot after being fouled by Pau Cubarsi.

The Dortmund striker restored parity again not long after Torres's first of the evening, but the Barcelona forward then raced onto Lamine Yamal's pass and beat Gregor Kobel for a second time to lift Hansi Flick's side three points above their opponents.

Meanwhile, Arsenal extended their perfect home record in the league phase as a Bukayo Saka double helped them defeat Monaco 3-0.

Gabriel Jesus's excellent low cross found Saka at the back post in the 34th minute, but the Gunners spurned chances to double that lead as the first half concluded, Martin Odegaard among those shooting wide.

Monaco applied pressure after the break, but Saka struck in the 78th minute to ease the tension after substitute Kai Havertz had intercepted the ball in the Monaco box. The roles were reversed for the hosts' third, Havertz converting Saka's delivery via a Thilo Kehrer deflection to seal the victory.

AC Milan and Juventus also climbed the standings with wins against Crvena Zvezda and Manchester City, respectively.

Tammy Abraham slotted in the winner to give Milan four consecutive league phase victories, beating Zvezda 2-1. The Rossoneri recovered from Andrija Maksimovic's early shot hitting the crossbar to dominate the first half, taking the lead through Rafael Leao's classy finish.

Crvena Zvezda were revitalised after the restart, going close when Mike Maignan turned Mirko Ivanić's drive behind and equalising courtesy of Nemanja Radonjic's emphatic effort. Abraham decided matters three minutes from time, pouncing after Ivan Gutesa tipped Frances.

Second-half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie secured a significant win for Juventus in Turin. City, now with one win in ten matches in all competitions, were left to rue Erling Haaland's first-half chance, when Michele Di Gregorio brilliantly parried his chipped effort.

Vlahovic made no mistake after the break, powering a Kenan Yildiz cross over the line for his fourth goal in as many Champions League matches. Timothy Weah took just six minutes to set up fellow substitute McKennie for the second.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor