Champions League: Liverpool stay perfect as Bayern hit five; Villa win 

New Delhi, Dec 11 Mohamed Salah's second-half penalty maintained their perfect record in the Champions League this season by beating Girona 1-0 away from home.

The Egyptian international's 63rd-minute penalty at Estadi Montilivi made it six victories from six in the league phase for Arne Slot's side, who top the standings.

Already guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, the win puts the Reds on the brink of a definite top-eight finish, which would see them progress straight to the last 16 and bypass the play-offs.

Meanwhile, an attacking masterclass from Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise's double led Bayern to a 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk to mark their first away win of the league phase.

Shakhtar had led through Kevin in Gelsenkirchen, but the visitors did not look back after Konrad Laimer equalised with a powerful shot.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid returned to winning ways as they edged Atalanta 3-2 in an entertaining contest in Bergamo. Kylian Mbappe put the visitors ahead early on with his 50th goal of the competition, only for Atalanta to draw level via Charles De Ketelaere's emphatic penalty on half-time.

Vinicius Junior pounced ten minutes after the interval, then turned provider for Jude Bellingham, but Ademola Lookman squeezed a shot inside Thibaut Courtois' right post with 25 minutes left. La Dea pushed for an equaliser, and in added time substitute Mateo Retegui scooped over from close range.

In another match, Nordi Mukiele's 90th-minute winner helped Leverkusen beat Inter Milan 1-0 and extended their perfect home record. Inter were the only side yet to concede in the league phase, although Nathan Tella’s shot against the crossbar almost changed that after three minutes at the BayArena.

Florian Wirtz's angled drive tested Yann Sommer as Leverkusen had all three attempts on target before the break, but the reigning Italian champions' No. 1 was rarely troubled before Mukiele fired in from close range to secure victory.

The outstanding Musiala then combined with Thomas Muller, setting his captain up to put Bayern ahead just before half-time. Olise's penalty extended Bayern's lead, before Musiala pounced to score a late goal of his own. There was still time for Olise to weave through the Shakhtar defence to add a stunning fifth.

Ross Barkley's late deflected drive earned Aston Villa their fourth win of the league phase. The visitors dominated the early stages and took the lead when John McGinn fired in Ollie Watkins' cushioned header, though Leipzig levelled when Loïs Openda capitalised on a mix-up in the Villa defence.

Jhon Duran, who replaced Watkins at half-time, restored the visitors' advantage with a looping, long-range drive. Christoph Baumgartner's volley restored parity for a second time, but Barkley struck late on to move Villa onto 13 points. With it, Leipzig's elimination has been confirmed.

