Champions League: Paris battle their way to first-leg SF win over Arsenal

London, April 30 Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal as Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 away at Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (IST).

PSG will carry a one-goal advantage into next Wednesday's second leg at Parc des Princes after a confident display at Arsenal.

PSG started confidently and soon found their reward, Dembele arriving in the box to guide in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's low cross in the fourth minute and end a run of five games without a goal in all competitions, UEFA reports.

Unsettling Arsenal with their relentless pressing, Paris stayed on the front foot and might have doubled their lead in the 31st minute but for a fine David Raya save from Desore Doue’s driven effort and the woodwork, which denied Fabián Ruiz after he had collected the rebound.

Arsenal did not go in to the break without some encouragement, though, a promising conclusion to the half ending with Gabriel Martinelli forcing a smart Gianluigi Donnarumma save after running on to Myles Lewis-Skelly's precise through ball.

The hosts maintained that momentum after the break and looked to have capitalised on it when, with the first chance of the half, Mikel Merino headed in Declan Rice's free-kick, but the Spain international was ruled offside.

Leandro Trossard was the next to threaten, bearing down on goal after Rice had charged upfield and released him, but his left-footed drive was tipped beyond the post by Donnarumma.

Paris successfully stemmed the Gunners' flow as the second half continued, remaining compact and controlling possession to leave Arsenal frustrated and secure a one-goal advantage ahead of next Wednesday's second leg, though they would have had a greater cushion had Gonçalo Ramos kept his 85th-minute effort under the crossbar.

Dembele is the first French player to score in the Champions League semi-finals for Paris. The France forward now has eight goals in nine Champions League appearances since the start of 2025 and seven goals in his last five away matches in the competition.

"With emotions high, it's difficult to analyse the game. We tried to play our way, scored the first goal early, suffered a lot sometimes and could have scored a second goal. The second leg is going to be very tough," Luis Enrique, Paris coach told Prime Video Sport.

