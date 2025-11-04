Champions League: Three Spanish clubs face tests on the road

Madrid (Spain), Nov 4 Three Spanish clubs are on the road for Wednesday's Champions League matches, with FC Barcelona travelling to Belgium to face Club Brugge, Athletic Club Bilbao visiting the site of a legendary comeback, and Villarreal eyeing a strong opportunity for an away win in Cyprus.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will have Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski fit for the match against Club Brugge. However, midfielder Pedri and forward Raphinha are unavailable for the trip. Lamine Yamal, who is managing a pelvic injury, could start on the bench. If he does, Lewandowski would lead the attack with Ferran Torres on the right.

Athletic Club Bilbao travel to play Newcastle United, a fixture that evokes memories of a famous UEFA Cup clash from the 1994-95 season. In that second-round tie, Athletic overturned a 3-0 deficit against a Newcastle side that was then leading the Premier League. The Spanish club fought back to 3-2 in England before advancing on away goals after a 1-0 win in Bilbao, reports Xinhua.

Athletic arrive in poor form after consecutive defeats in La Liga. With key players such as Nico Williams not fully fit, the Basque side will need to be at its best to contain Newcastle's attacking talents, including Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade, and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle lost to West Ham United at the weekend, but a great atmosphere is expected at a packed St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Villarreal have yet to find their footing in this Champions League campaign, but coach Marcelino Garcia Toral's side has a prime chance for its first win when it travels to face Pafos FC, which is currently second in the Cypriot league.

Villarreal are third in Spain after a 4-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano. Marcelino has the luxury of reintegrating players such as Tajon Buchanan, Ayoze Perez, Dani Parejo, and Pape Gueye into his starting lineup after they began the weekend victory on the bench.

