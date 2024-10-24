Champions League: Torn Bayern licking wounds and talking about future

Berlin (Germany), Oct 24 Bayern Munich's post-match banquet had a sombre tone after the club's second defeat in its three matches of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season, and the loss dropped Bayern to the 23rd place in the competition's new standings. Coach Vincent Kompany's entertaining but risky style is now under scrutiny, and the goal of reaching the 2025 final in Munich's own stadium seems distant. Tactical changes appear inevitable.

Weeks of praise for Kompany have given way to disappointment. "We lacked the necessary determination," goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich added, "There was too much disorganisation in our play." Alarm bells are ringing despite club chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen's call for unity. "In a situation like this, it's typical for FC Bayern to come together and find solutions," Dreesen said.

German media were harsh, describing the game as "a lesson for Bayern" and pointing out a "class difference." After just one win in the last five matches, the consensus is that while players and leaders support Kompany's strategy, the team lost all control in Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

Bayern's dominance in the domestic league isn't enough, as international success has always been the club's primary goal. The sports magazine 'Kicker' questioned whether Bayern Munich's squad has the quality to execute Kompany's high-risk system at the international level, calling it "a system failure."

Time is running out for Bayern to secure a top-eight spot and advance to the knockout stage. Even the intermediate round, for teams finishing between ninth and 24th, is in jeopardy.

While Barcelona, under former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, has successfully closed the gaps with high pressing, Bayern's attempt fell apart. Still, optimism remains, with players like Kimmich and Neuer expressing confidence that the team will recover.

Bayern face a string of underdogs in the national league over the next two weeks, but real progress must come before key Champions League matches against Benfica and PSG, as well as a domestic clash with Dortmund. "We might have to win all our remaining Champions League games," Kimmich said. "Honestly, I'm not sure if that would be enough to make the top eight."

Despite the setback in Barcelona, Bayern appears committed to giving the "Kompany project" more time. Kimmich added that the players feel comfortable with Kompany's approach and believe the current slump will soon pass. Upcoming matches will test whether the former Manchester City captain can turn things around. After the failed tenures of Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, Bayern may need to show more patience with Kompany's methods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor