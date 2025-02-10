Champions League: With right belief, Man City can do anything, says Dias ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester, Feb 10 Ruben Dias believes that Manchester City can still achieve something ‘beautiful’ this season" despite having struggled in recent times. It’s been an up-and-down campaign to date for the defending Premier League champions, sitting fifth in the top flight and finishing 22nd in the new-look Champions League table.

City will play hosts to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stages before going to the Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg.

"Since I've been here, this has been the most difficult season so far. But I'm a firm believer that even in the most difficult scenario, the most difficult beginning, you can still do something and achieve something beautiful in the end.

"Right now, we are still in that position. Obviously, we know how difficult our opposition is and how difficult our way will be to get there. But it's a question of believing in what we have in the dressing room and we have loads of talent. We just have to use them in the right way. With the right belief, we can do anything," said Dias in the pre-match press conference.

Somewhat remarkably it’s the fourth time in four seasons that City and Real Madrid have locked horns in the Champions League.

Real edged a dramatic semi-final win 6-5 on aggregate in May 2022 and also overcame Guardiola’s side 4-3 on penalties last season at the quarter-final stage after the sides had fought out a dramatic 4-4 draw over the two legs. In-between, however, City recorded a famous 5-1 semi-final aggregate win in 2023 en-route to a historic Treble.

Real Madrid finished 11th in the Champions League table, City were 22nd. Sides that finished ninth to 16th are seeded in the knockout play-offs, so they play at home in the second leg.

Guardiola was asked about the disadvantage of having to play the away game in the second leg but the Spaniard dismissed the question stating his team did not deserve the home advantage.

"We played the second game away because we were not good in the group stage. We finished 22-24 - you cannot ask any favour. We didn't deserve it, we didn't do enough points to start in the eighth first, not even close to that position. Do it better and maybe you have another draw," said Guardiola.

