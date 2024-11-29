Champions Trophy: Suspense continues as ICC fails to reach a decision, to reconvene in next few days

New Delhi, Nov 29 The suspense over the venues and schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy continues, as a crucial meeting of the Governing Board of the International Cricket Committee (ICC) on Friday failed to arrive at a decision, with the members set to reconvene in the next few days to end the impasse on the eight-team tournament.

The ICC Board meeting on Friday was held over an online call and is believed to have all 15 members of the board - 12 full members representatives and three Associate nations directors – in attendance along with CEO Geoff Allardice and Chairman Greg Barclay.

Sources have told IANS that the ICC Board did meet briefly on Friday, but couldn’t arrive at a decision. They have also said that all concerned parties involved are continuing to work towards a positive resolution for the 2025 Champions Trophy. IANS also understands that the Board will reconvene in the next few days.

The 2025 Champions Trophy is slated to be played from February 19 to March 9. But it has run into uncertainty after BCCI said it did not have the Indian government’s consent to travel and play its matches in Pakistan.

Pakistan holds the hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been steadfast about staging the tournament completely in the country. With India refusing to come to Pakistan, a hybrid model looms as the likely option for playing the 15-match tournament.

Last year, Pakistan hosted the Men’s 50-over Asia Cup in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to the country. India played all their matches of the tournament in Colombo including the semifinal and final, which they won.

The 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy will feature eight teams, with four teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will play in the semifinals which will be followed by the title clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor