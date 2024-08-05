Chelsea's Conor Gallagher agrees to 33 million euro move to Atletico: Report

New Delhi, Aug 5 Conor Gallagher is set to leave Chelsea for La Liga club Atletico Madrid after reportedly agreeing to a 33 million euros transfer.

The deal, which had been accepted by Chelsea last week, appeared uncertain as the England international weighed his options. However, Gallagher confirmed to Atletico officials that he is ready to make the move to the Spanish capital and will soon travel to Madrid to complete a medical examination and finalise his contract, bringing an end to his 18-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, the BBC report said.

Despite Chelsea's offer of a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, Gallagher was reportedly dissatisfied with both the length of the proposed deal and the diminished role he would play under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The departure comes as Gallagher finds himself at odds with Maresca's possession-based tactical approach, which has resulted in the midfielder being deemed a poor fit for the Italian manager's plans.

Gallagher's decision to move abroad rather than to another Premier League club aligns with Chelsea's preference to avoid strengthening domestic rivals. With less than a year remaining on his current contract, the Blues facilitated a transfer to Atletico, who secured the talented midfielder at a reduced price.

