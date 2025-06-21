Chennai Bulls produce come back for ages, defeat Bengaluru Bravehearts in RPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : The Chennai Bulls returned to winning ways during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League, as they overcame a 17-point difference to win 31-24 against the Bengaluru Bravehearts, here at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), on Saturday evening.

The Chennai Bulls drew first blood on the night as Joseva Talacolo went over the line at a good pace, and Joaquin Pellandini converted from close range. The Bulls, who had started the season brightly, were looking to return to winning ways, but the Bravehearts, who had defeated them in the return fixture, were up for the challenge.

Philip Wokorach and Tone Shiu scored a couple of tries each while Akuila Rokolisoa converted his kicks as the Bravehearts roared back and stormed into the lead. At half-time, the Bravehearts led 24-7.

In the next four minutes, the contest turned on its head - Terry Kennedy and Joseva Talacolo added a try each for the Bulls, and Filipe Sauturaga was on hand to convert his kicks. With a quarter to go, the Bulls led by 2.

Vaafauese Maliko got himself on the scoresheet in the final few minutes as the Bulls ensured the comeback would not be thwarted. Eventually, the Bulls walked off with all the points in their bag.

Earlier in the tournament, Chennai Buls and the Kalinga Black Tigers played out an absolute thriller, which ended 26-26. It was the Kalinga Black Tigers, who were out of the blocks the fastest, with Perry Baker getting the first try of the game, and Maurice Longbottom promptly converted too. After that, the Chennai Bulls equalised Joaquin Pellandini's try and kick.

That was the lull before the storm, as the Tigers went through the gears before half-time. Kyle Tremblay and James Thiel added a try each, and Longbottom managed to convert another kick. Just before the break, Aryan Dixit scored a try for the Bulls, as both teams took a breather with seven points between them. Early in the second half, the Bulls levelled things up with Filipe Sauturaga scoring a try and converting as well.

In the final quarter, though, the Kalinga Black Tigers surged ahead as Ajay Deswal bagged a try and Longbottom, once again, put in between the poles. Just as the Kalinga Black Tigers looked set for their first win of the season, Vaafauese Maliko scored a try and Joaquin Pellandini converted his kick from the wing, to ensure the Bulls would not lose the game.

