China crushes South Korea to claim bronze at FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Shenzhen (China), July 20 China wrapped up its 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup campaign in dominant fashion, routing South Korea 101-66 in the third-place game on Sunday.

Determined to finish on a high note after a semifinal loss to Japan, China came out firing from long range and pushed fast in transition. Luo Xinyu and Yang Shuyu each hit early 3-pointers as the host raced into a 13-2 lead, reports Xinhua.

China continued to experiment with various lineups, alternating between a small-ball unit without a center and a twin-tower setup featuring Han Xu and Zhang Ziyu. The adjustments paid off, as China built a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, guard Wang Siyu took over offensively, repeatedly slicing through South Korea's defense for layups and drawing fouls. Under China's high-pressure defense, South Korea struggled to score, relying heavily on mid-range jumpers and drives by Kang Yoo-lim. At halftime, China built a comfortable 58-29 lead.

After the break, South Korea brought in veteran center Park Ji-su. While her presence helped stabilize South Korea's offense, it was the 226cm-tall Zhang dominated the paint on both ends, and China extended its lead to 42 points, turning the final period into garbage time.

Wang led all scorers with 19 points, while Zhang contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Luo added 15 points for China.

For South Korea, Park Ji-su finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds, and Choi I-saem added 10.

China's veteran forward Huang Sijing, who was seen in tears during the national anthem before tip-off, had some emotional moments after the game.

"This might be my last time wearing the national team jersey," said Huang. "Looking back on my 10 years representing China, there have been both joys and regrets, but as I reach the twilight of my career, what I feel most is pride."

Although she expressed disappointment with the team's result at the Asia Cup, Huang acknowledged the broader context. "The team is undergoing a generational transition, and we're also adapting to a new coaching philosophy. Given we've only had three months to work together, I think we've already made good progress."

At the post-game press conference, China head coach Gong Luming described the Asia Cup as a "quiz" within the broader preparation cycle for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He also noted that he had picked up some tactical ideas from Japan, Australia and South Korea during the tournament - insights he said would be valuable for the development of China's younger players.

Discussing Zhang Ziyu's debut with the senior national team, Gong noted that there is still much room for improvement. "She needs to get stronger in physical battles inside the paint," he said. Gong added that he hoped Zhang would expand her range on the court and develop into a more versatile player who can also facilitate and pass the ball effectively.

