China’s Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao Win First Gold Medal of Paris Olympics 2024 in Mixed Team Air Rifle Shooting

Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao of China won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Saturday. Their victory over South Korea's Keum Jihyeon and Park Jahun with a score of 16-12 put China atop the podium as the first nation to secure gold at these Games.

First gold medal of the #Paris2024 Games 🥇

China takes the Gold in the 10m Air Riffle Mixed Team event. To be honest, we're a bit emotional 🥹

Première médaille d'or des Jeux de Paris 2024 🥇

La Chine remporte l'or dans l'épreuve de tir à la carabine à air comprimé 10m par… pic.twitter.com/UhGrCGBeVh — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 27, 2024

The mixed 10m air rifle pair of Alexandre Le and Islam Satpayev from Kazakhstan also made headlines, capturing the first medal for their country at Paris 2024. Their win marked Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medal in shooting since 1996.

In contrast, India’s 10m air rifle mixed team duos faced disappointment. Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta finished sixth, while Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan ended in 12th place at the Chateauroux shooting range.

The Chinese pair of Huang and Sheng, reigning world champions, qualified for the gold medal match with a top score of 632.2, while South Korea’s Keum and Park advanced with a score of 631.4. Kazakhstan’s Le and Satpayev secured their bronze medal with a 17-5 win over Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen.