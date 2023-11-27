China's Zhang into second round at UK Snooker Championship

London, Nov 27 China's Zhang Anda came from two frames down to beat Elliot Slessor of England 6-5 and reach the second round of the UK Snooker Championship in York.

Zhang, who took his maiden ranking title at the International Championship two weeks ago, was one game away from being defeated as he trailed Slessor 5-4. But the 31-year-old Chinese dragged his opponent to a deciding frame with a run of 70 in the 10th game before wrapping up the win, reports Xinhua.

Zhang will face Luca Brecel in the round of 16, as the Belgian saw off China's Yuan Sijun 6-4.

On Saturday, Ding Junhui edged reigning champion Mark Allen 6-5 in the opening round despite feeling unwell. The 36-year-old Chinese appeared to be struggling with a fever, but managed to edge Allen to take revenge for last year's final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor