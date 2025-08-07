Chris Gayle Unveils Pro Govinda League Season 3 Trophy in Thane (Watch Video)

Pro Govinda League 2025: West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle unveiled the trophy of the Pro Govinda League Season 3 in Thane on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The veteran batter, who is serving as the brand ambassador for this year’s edition, attended the official ceremony dressed in a stylish outfit. News agency PTI shared a video of the unveiling on social media.

Speaking at the event, Gayle said, “Namaskar India… I just want to thank (Pratap) Sarnaik for having me here. It's a pleasure to be here and thank you for the warm welcome. Regarding the league and the programme, when I first got the call, they said, ‘Chris, we want you to be the Brand Ambassador for the league.’ I asked, ‘Okay, what T20 league is that?’ And they said, ‘No, it’s not cricket, this has nothing to do with cricket.’ They showed me a video of what the Pro Govinda League was all about, and I was really, truly excited to be part of something new.”

The Pro Govinda League Season 3 is scheduled to be held on August 7, 8 and 9 at the Dome, SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. This year’s edition promises to be the biggest so far, with 16 professional teams and over 3,200 Govindas set to participate. The tournament carries a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore. The winning team will receive Rs 75 lakh, while the runner-up and third-place teams will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively. Each participating team will also be awarded Rs 3 lakh.

Where to Watch

Live streaming of Pro Govinda Season 3 will be available on Zee5.