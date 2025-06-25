Club WC: Benfica beat Bayern to top Group C

Charlotte, June 25 Benfica secured the top spot in Group C of the FIFA Club World Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in their final group fixture here on Wednesday (IST), thanks to a series of crucial saves by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Already assured of a last-16 place after back-to-back wins against Auckland City and Boca Juniors, Bayern needed only a draw to win the group. Head coach Vincent Kompany opted to rotate heavily, making seven changes to the starting lineup. Key players Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich began on the bench, while 19-year-old summer signing Tom Bischof from Hoffenheim made his debut.

Benfica broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, as Andreas Schjelderup slotted home a Fredrik Aursnes cross from the right wing, reports Xinhua.

With no attempt on target in the first half, Kompany brought on Kane, Olise, and Kimmich after the break.

The substitutes made an immediate impact. Kimmich's long pass sent Leroy Sane through one-on-one, but his shot was denied by Trubin, who then made another key save to stop Thomas Muller moments later.

Kimmich nearly leveled the score in the 61st minute with a low strike from outside the box, but Kane was offside while standing in front of the goalkeeper.

The Bundesliga champion kept up the pressure but couldn't find the equalizer, as Trubin again denied Sane from close range just minutes before the final whistle.

Bayern drops to second in the group after the loss and will face Group D winner Flamengo in Miami on Sunday in the last-16. Benfica will host either Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis in Charlotte on Saturday.

The other Group C match between Auckland City and Boca Juniors in Nashville was suspended due to potential lightning strikes after Christian Gray scored Auckland City's first goal of the tournament, leveling the score at 1-1.

