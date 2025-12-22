CM Mohan Yadav graces closing ceremony of 7th RYP National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2025

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)[India], December 22 : The 7th RYP National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2025 concluded successfully in Indore with a dignified closing ceremony, bringing to an end three days of high-quality competition and nationwide participation. The championship, hosted at Golden International School, Cat Road, Rau, reaffirmed its stature as one of India's premier national-ranking pickleball events.

The closing ceremony was graced by Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Resource Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Both dignitaries interacted with players across age groups, encouraged young and senior athletes, and appreciated the discipline, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit displayed throughout the tournament.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries acknowledged the rapid growth of pickleball in India and highlighted the importance of structured national competitions in nurturing talent and strengthening the country's sporting ecosystem. They also presented medals and trophies to the winners and officially announced the tournament results.

In the Singles events, Arnav Khamkar won the Under-12 Boys title, while Arohi Jagdale claimed gold in the Under-12 Girls category. Aarish Choubbey emerged champion in Under-14 Boys Singles and Janhavi Iyer secured the Under-14 Girls Singles title. In the Under-19 categories, Rajeev Kumar won the Boys Singles title and Anjali Pol triumphed in the Girls Singles event. The Open Men's Singles crown was claimed by Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma, while Anuja Maheshwari won the Open Women's Singles title. In the Masters categories, Ananda Mandal (35+ Men), Gayatri Mewada (35+ Women), Virendra Kumar (50+ Men), Vibha Choudhary (50+ Women), and Ajeet Bhardwaj (60+ Men) secured gold medals in their respective events.

In the Doubles events, Arnav Khamkar and Aarav Surve won the Under-12 Boys Doubles title, while Sanchi Khillare and Shivannya Pardeshi claimed gold in Under-12 Girls Doubles. Jeevansh Agrawal and Shubh emerged champions in Under-14 Boys Doubles, and Aaradhya Satpute and Aadya Vinod won the Under-14 Girls Doubles title. The Under-19 Boys Doubles title was won by Aditya Gupta and Rajeev Kumar, while Anjali Pol and Stuti secured gold in Under-19 Girls Doubles. In the Open category, Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma partnered with Ritam Chawla to win the Men's Doubles title, while Vrushali Thakare and Anuja Maheshwari claimed the Open Women's Doubles crown. Among the Masters, Mahendra Gupta and Mayank Narang won the 35+ Men's Doubles title, Gayatri Mewada and Simran Bangera triumphed in 35+ Women's Doubles, Girish Vasudev and Tony Chacko won the 50+ and 60+ Men's Doubles titles, and Shilpi Matreja and Reena Agrawal secured gold in the 50+ Women's Doubles event.

In the Mixed Doubles events, Jeevansh Agrawal and Neevi Jain won the Under-12 title, while Aaradhya Satpute and Aarish Choubbey emerged champions in the Under-14 category. The Under-19 Mixed Doubles gold was claimed by Anjali Pol and Jay Agrawal. In the Open Mixed Doubles category, Vrushali Thakare and Ajay Chaudhary secured the top podium finish. In the Masters categories, Mayank Narang and Madhu Jangir won the 35+ Mixed Doubles title, while Vibha Choudhary and Sanjeev Magon claimed gold in the 50+ Mixed Doubles event.

Conceptualised to honour the legacy of Ramesh Prabhoo, former Mayor of Bombay and a strong believer in sport as a foundation for lifelong strength and character, the RYP National Ranking Tournament continues to carry forward his vision by providing a clear pathway for players from grassroots participation to national recognition.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Arvind Prabhoo, President, All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), said "This tournament was created to honour my father Dr. Ramesh Prabhoo's belief that sport builds strength not just in the body, but in character and in life. Over these three days, we witnessed that vision come alive through discipline, respect, and excellence across generations. The RYP National Ranking Tournament will continue to shape the future of Indian pickleball."

Reflecting on hosting the championship, Swapnil Kothari, President, Madhya Pradesh Pickleball Association, stated, "It has been a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh to host the 7th RYP National Ranking Tournament. The scale of participation and quality of competition reflect the strong growth of pickleball across the country."

The 7th RYP National Ranking Pickleball Tournament 2025 concluded as a landmark event, strengthening India's pickleball ecosystem and inspiring players across age groups to pursue excellence in the sport.

