CM Yadav inaugurates Khelo MP Youth Games in Bhopal

Indore, Jan 13 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated the Khelo MP Youth Games at the Water Sports Academy, Boat Club on Upper Lake in Bhopal.

The 19-day event, described as the state’s own ‘Olympics’, will feature competitions in 28 sports disciplines and conclude on January 31.

The opening ceremony featured a water projection, a laser show, fireworks, and cultural performances.

Addressing the gathering of ministers, MLAs, BJP leaders and government officials, Yadav said the Games reflect the changing times in Madhya Pradesh.

“The slogan ‘MP Ki Jai’ will remind us of the glorious history of Madhya Pradesh. Our state is becoming a sports hub. The government is committed to provide all possible help to sportspersons,” he said.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang said the Games are being organised for the first time in the country through joint coordination between the Sports Department and recognised sports federations.

He added that traditional Indian games such as pittu and tug-of-war will be included alongside mainstream sports like cricket.

The prize money has been fixed at Rs 31,000 for first place, Rs 21,000 for second place, and Rs 11,000 for third place.

Competitions will be held at both district and state levels. At the district level, athletes from 313 development blocks will participate. In contrast, at the state level, teams from 10 divisions - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa, Chambal, Narmadapuram and Shahdol - will compete.

Separate venues have been designated for different sports:

Bhopal: Athletics, Fencing, Boxing, Men’s Cricket, Rowing, Kayaking/Canoeing, Swimming, Shooting, Men’s Hockey, Throw Ball

Indore: Basketball, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Tennis, Swimming

Gwalior: Women’s Cricket, Women’s Hockey, Badminton, Pittu

Ujjain: Mallakhamb, Yogasana, Kabaddi, Tug of War, Wrestling

Jabalpur: Kho-Kho, Archery

Rewa: Football

Narmadapuram: Chess, Taekwondo

Sagar: Judo

Events are also proposed in Shivpuri.

The Khelo MP Youth Games mark the first state-level initiative of its kind, combining modern and traditional disciplines to engage youth across the state of Madhya Pradesh.

