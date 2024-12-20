'Commitment, passion, love': LeBron on having played most minutes in NBA history

Sacramento, Dec 20 LeBron James, a man whose longevity will be talked about for years to come, surpassed six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in league history during Los Angeles Lakers’ win over Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Already the all-time leader in career points, another record for which he had surpassed Kareem, LeBron made history in the 10th minute as his tally moved up to 57,447 minutes and counting in 1,517 games played.

“It’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” James said after Thursday’s shootaround. “I don’t take much time in the offseason. A little bit more time now.

“I didn’t take much time in the offseason, no matter if I was making the 10 Finals appearances back to back and just always trying to keep my body in tip-top shape,” he added.

He also holds the NBA records for career field-goal attempts and turnovers while ranking fourth in assists, eighth in steals and 29th in rebounds.

The Lakers defeated the Kings 113-100 to improve their record to 15-12 this season. Despite a slight stutter, the JJ Redick coached side has now won three of their last four games and will be hoping to continue the winning momentum as they sit at seventh place in the Western Conference.

LeBron scored 19 points, registered seven assists and grabbed six rebounds in a supporting role to Austin Reaves who scored 25 points with 7 off 14 field goals made.

