Conference League: Nicolas Jackson double secures SF first-leg advantage for Chelsea

Stockholm, May 2 A quickfire two-goal haul from substitute Nicolas Jackson ensured Chelsea claimed a 4-1 victory in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final against Djurgarden.

Two Chelsea goals in each half have put the Premier League side in control of the Conference League last-four tie ahead of the return fixture in London on May 8.

With the Allsvenskan outfit appearing in their first European semi-final, they looked to make a lot of the early running and put Chelsea's defence under sustained pressure, with the lively Tokmac Nguen curling wide after collecting Tobias Gulliksen's lay-off in the area, Conference League reports.

But it was Chelsea who made the breakthrough following a superb piece of vision from Enzo Fernandez. After finding space out near the right flank, the Argentinian international spotted Jadon Sancho racing into the home penalty area from the left wing unmarked, and picked the 25-year-old out with a pinpoint delivery.

This afforded Sancho the time to compose himself before curling the ball out of the reach of goalkeeper Jacob Rinne.

Rinne had to be at his best to deny Noni Madueke from adding a second, pushing the attacker's shot out for a corner with a strong left wrist after a Reece James pass had split the home back line.

And it was Madueke who eventually made the increasing Chelsea spell of possession tell, with the English international feinting Rinne into thinking he would sweep Fernández's pass into the bottom left of goal before elegantly placing it into the other corner to cap a flowing move.

With the first half drawing to an end, Djurgården displayed their threat on the counter with a quick break via the lively Nguen, but Filip Jorgensen adjusted well to pull off a flying save to deny the hosts' No20 following a deflection.

Jani Honkavaara's men began the second period in equally attacking fashion, with both August Priske and Hampus Finndell going close with emphatic efforts before Adam Ståhl's glancing header forced Jørgensen into another acrobatic stop.

However, it was the introduction of four half-time substitutes for the visitors that had the desired effect after the interval. Just before the hour mark, Cole Palmer's pass for fellow replacement Nicolas Jackson was just too far ahead of the Senegalese forward, but his persistence paid off and he would eventually tap in from close range after preventing Rinne from staking a claim to the ball courtesy of some quick thinking.

Five minutes later Jackson had his second of the evening, rolling Moises Caicedo's interception from one foot to the other before powering a delicious finish high into the roof of the net.

The home crowd did have a first semi-final goal to cheer when 18-year-old sub Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta sent a downward header from Gulliksen's centre over Jorgensen but Chelsea were able to see out the contest and take a three-goal lead back to London.

