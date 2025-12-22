Connolly eyes IPL 2026 stint with PBKS as a platform to sharpen spin bowling skills

New Delhi, Dec 22 Australia's rising left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly said he is viewing his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Punjab Kings in 2026 as a crucial opportunity to sharpen his skills as a bowler by learning from elite spinners in the competition.

"I think I'm still developing my game with the ball. But it's super exciting. I think I'm just going to try to develop my bowling as much as I can. I think what's happened over sort of last three years is there's been a big factor in me trying to get my bowling up to speed.

“I feel like it's starting to slowly become a threat. It'll be nice to learn off, I guess, some guys there and watch how some guys go about it. But it's something I've been working hard and looking forward to sort of getting stuck in and challenging myself," Connolly told IANS in a virtual round table organised by the franchise on Monday.

PBKS acquiring Connolly's services for Rs 3 crore in last week’s auction at Abu Dhabi, came after he hit a match-winning unbeaten 61 off 53 balls in Adelaide against a visiting Indian side in October, where he guided Australia from a precarious 132/4 to chasing 265 and grab a series win.

This, though, wasn’t Connolly’s first brush with anything related to India in his cricketing career. Connolly, who modelled his batting on former batter Shaun Marsh (who coincidentally turned out for PBKS from 2008 to 2017 in IPL) toured India with the Australia A side in September-October, where he excelled in the red-ball and white-ball games played in Lucknow and Kanpur.

He also attended an intensive 12-day training camp organised by Cricket Australia at the MRF Academy in Chennai in 2023. Connolly agreed that his prior experience of being in Indian conditions should prove to be valuable when playing on different pitches and packed crowds in IPL 2026.

"It's very valuable. I think I've been to India a couple of times now and any chance we get to go over there is always a chance to sort of understand those conditions. I always take sort of a lot of learnings and obviously it's not as fast and bouncy as Australia, but just sort of the different sort of looking pitches and wickets that can spin.

“So I've taken a lot of learnings and obviously there's still going to be some time for me to learn a bit more about the conditions when I'm over there. But it's just sort of trying to understand it as quickly as I can so that I get the best out of myself when I'm out there in the middle," he added.

For Connolly, who was captaining Australia in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup in the West Indies, his rapid ascent through international cricket has been dizzying. He remains grateful for all the chances coming his way and is keen to maximise the opportunities which can continue his impressive upward trajectory.

While Connolly faces stiff competition for entering Australia's T20 World Cup squad given the team's depth, his all-round abilities and the tournament's location in India and Sri Lanka could work in his favour.

"Everything's happened fast over the last three years; it's been pretty surreal. I've sort of had a couple of moments recently where I've just looked back at what's happened over the last three years. But it's obviously an honour to represent your country in all three formats.

“I'm still 22, and there's still a lot of cricket for me to play. So, every opportunity I get at the moment, I'm just trying to make the most of it and just put my best foot forward."

Connolly is particularly eager to work under PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, whom he briefly met during the Australia A tour of India. "When I was over there for Australia vs India 'A' games, I spoke to him a little bit and just watching him go about his work, he's a world-class player and even watching him in Australia, he's a star.

“So I'm just keen to sort of pick his brains a little bit and understand what makes him successful and how he goes about it. I'm sure those sort of communications will happen once I'm over there. But I'm just looking forward to picking his brains. It's going to be an enjoyable experience.

“There's obviously some guys that I haven't met yet. So I'm looking forward to getting over there and meeting them all and trying to just pick up everyone's brains and how to play in Indian conditions. But it's going to be an unbelievable tournament," he concluded.

