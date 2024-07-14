Copa America: Messi rallies Argentina ahead of finals clash against Colombia

Miami, July 14 Lionel Messi, a name synonymous with greatness will once again take the field in Argentina’s clash against Colombia in the Finals of the 2024 Copa America at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The World Champions have been on top of the world in the past three years. They won the Copa America in 2021, 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup cementing Messi’s legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

Messi has posted a photo on Instagram with a strong message intending to rally the nation ahead of the finals.

"Last day of the Copa America. Once again we reached the end... This incredible path would have been impossible without the work of everyone, those who are seen the most and those who are always behind the camera.

"Thank you all for the effort and passion, to all the teammates and the coaching staff, to the National Team workers and to all the Argentines who came to encourage us in the United States and to those who could not come but support us from our country and also from other places where they are living. A big hug to everyone, let's go Argentina," read the caption of the Instagram post.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was criticised for a majority of his career on his shortcomings with the national team but all that was in the past as the La Albiceleste squad has shown that the they stands behind their captain and are ready to take on the world.

Colombia have been unbeaten in their last 28-games and have been might impressive throughout the tournament as Lornzo’s men aim to bring their second ever Copa America trophy home.

If Argentina were to win the finals, the side will move past Uruguay as the clear record winners of the tournament with 16 to their name.

