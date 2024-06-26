Cricket legend Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India

New Delhi, June 26 World Cup-winning former India cricket captain Kapil Dev has taken over as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). This development marks a new chapter for the PGTI, the governing body for men’s professional golf in India.

Kapil Dev, who has also excelled as an amateur golfer, has been the Vice President and Member of the Governing Body of PGTI for the last three years and since then, he has played a pivotal role in further shaping and developing Indian professional golf along with the core team of PGTI.

“It is an honour to become the President of PGTI, an organisation with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a player’s body, and I am great friends with all of them and with whom I often play. And now it is the sport where I spend most of my time. I have been a Vice President and I am on the Board, so it’s an honour to be chosen by the players to be the President.

“I promise to do my best, as I always have. What gives me even greater pleasure is that I will be able to spend more time with my golfing friends and play a little more,” Kapil Dev said of his new position.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, added, "We are honoured to have Indian sports icon Mr. Kapil Dev take over as President of PGTI. We are confident that the PGTI will scale greater heights under Mr Kapil Dev’s astute leadership as his name has been synonymous with excellence in sports. His valuable experience as a professional sportsman and an accomplished golfer will be an asset for the PGTI, paving the way for the further growth of Indian professional golf. We wish Mr Kapil Dev all the success."

In his new role, Kapil Dev aims to further the vision of transformation, recognising and building the many positive initiatives already underway in the Association in favour of the golfers.

