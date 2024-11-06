Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts On X After Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Ain in AFC Champions League 2024–25

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of him celebrating after scoring during the AFC Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ain on Tuesday evening, November 5, at Al-Awwal Park. After Al-Nassr's win, the Knights of Najd are third in Group B with 10 points from four matches played.

Talisca scored the first goal in Al-Nassr with his right foot after being up by Mohammed Simakan in the 5th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second goal for his team with a left-footed shot from close range in the 31st minute of the match against Al-Ain.

Watch Al Nassr (KSA) vs Al Ain FC (UAE) Highlights

The 3rd goal of Al-Nassr came from an own goal by Al-Ain's Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso in the 37th minute of the match. The visitors scored a goal in the 56th minute after a Brazilian goalkeeper, Bento, put the ball into his own net.

Wesley scored the 4th goal for the hosts through an assist by Angelo in the 81st minute. Talisca later scored the last goal of the game after being set up by Wesley in the second half of stoppage time. Following this victory, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate the team's win with the caption, "Big win! 💪🏼."