CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal pair enter squash mixed doubles quarter-finals
By ANI | Published: August 4, 2022 08:35 PM 2022-08-04T20:35:46+5:30 2022-08-04T20:45:08+5:30
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal got the better of the Welsh duo of Emily Whitlock and Peter Creed in a short match as the Indian duo walked away with a 2-0 win to advance to the quarter-finals of the squash mixed doubles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.
The experienced Indian duo defeated the Wales pair 11-8, 11-4 in the Round of 16 tie to secure themselves a spot in the quarter-finals.
Earlier, the Indian men's doubles duo of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar won 11-3, 11-1 in the round of 32 at Birmingham 2022. They advanced into the round of 16 after a convincing victory against the British Virgin Islands pair.
Abhay and Senthilkumar will be in action on August 5 against Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne of Scotland.
( With inputs from ANI )
