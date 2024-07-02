Cycling: Biniam Girmay makes history, becomes first black African to win Tour de France stage

Turin, July 2 Richard Carapaz grabbed the first yellow jersey of his career on Stage 3 at the Tour de France, but Monday's finale in Turin was all about Biniam Girmay as the Eritrean created history in the sport's biggest race. Girmay saw off a reduced bunch of sprinters in a messy finale to become the first Black African to win at the Tour, following up from his victory at the Giro d'Italia in 2022.

The road opened up gloriously for the Eritrean cyclist in the closing stages as he took victory ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny). Girmay, who also won a stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2022, was overcome with emotion in his post-race interview.

A messy finale saw Alpecin-Deceuninck's hopes to disintegrate when Mathieu van der Poel, Jasper Philipsen's chief lead-out rider, suffered a mechanical, while a late crash split up a host of sprint trains -- including Mark Cavendish's Astana Qazaqstan ensemble.

A philosophical Cavendish confirmed he and his teammates were uninjured, but the crash split the peloton and a lead group of around 20 riders went clear to contest the sprint -- including Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) who started the stage tied on time with overall leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

After starting with two hilly stages, this was the first chance for the sprinters to shine and even the intermediate sprint with well over 100km to go was hotly contested, hinting at the chaos that would ensue. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) was first over the line there and was the first contender to open his sprint in the finale in the middle of the road with Gaviria and De Lie in tow, but Girmay stole up the right-hand side on the barriers and timed his kick perfectly as Pedersen tired.

Newly crowned Dutch national champion Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) followed in his wake but couldn't find a gap to launch and the Eritrean began his celebration before he crossed the line, hailing his victory as one for "all of Africa".

Carapaz crossed the line 14 places behind and celebrated his own piece of history, becoming the first Ecuardian to don the yellow jersey thanks to a better aggregate stage finish position, though Pogacar didn't seem too disappointed to lose the responsibility of leading the race. He remains on the same time as Carapaz, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) and most importantly his Visma-Lease a Bike rival Jonas Vingegaard as their GC battle will recommence on the Col du Galibier tomorrow.

The frantic finish was a stark contrast to the rest of a sleepy Stage 3, the longest of the Tour de France that gave riders the chance to recover after an energy-sapping opening weekend.

