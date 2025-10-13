Dabang Delhi K.C. launches special Green jersey showcasing Team's commitment to sustainable future

New Delhi [India], October 13 : This Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, Dabang Delhi K.C. (DDKC) took a bold step towards sustainability by wearing a special green jersey, becoming the first team in PKL history to do so as part of their groundbreaking partnership with Aavashyak GAME.

This first-of-its-kind initiative directly connects on-field kabaddi moments with real-world environmental action, reflecting the team's deep commitment to a greener future, according to a Dabang Delhi K.C. press release.

The Raid for Green campaign transforms every Dabang Delhi K.C. raid point into a tangible impact; every successful raid results in a tree being planted in high-pollution, low-green-cover zones across the NCR. Dabang Delhi K. C. has planted 295 trees so far.

The initiative also aims to inspire fans to join the movement. The "Green Fan of the Match" segment will recognise supporters who share their personal eco-actions, honouring them with a sapling and a digital acknowledgement during home games. A green game for the climate was hosted during the first match of the Delhi leg of the tournament, featuring real-time green metrics and fan pledges.

Speaking about the initiative, Prashant Mishra, CEO of Dabang Delhi K. C., said, as quoted by PKL, "At Dabang Delhi K. C., we've always believed that the power of sport extends beyond the mat. With the Aavashyak GAME initiative, we're turning our kabaddi moments into a force for good, where every raid, every cheer, and every fan action contributes to a cleaner, greener tomorrow. This green jersey is more than just a colour; it's a symbol of our commitment to climate-positive change."

In a thrilling encounter yesterday, Dabang Delhi K.C. entered the mat in their special green jersey, symbolising their commitment to a greener future, against Puneri Paltan. Despite the absence of Captain Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi's raiders rose to the occasion, showcasing teamwork and determination. Ajinkya Pawar led the charge with a brilliant Super 10, with the support of Neeraj Narwal, while other raiders contributed crucial points to keep the contest neck-and-neck. The match ended in a nail-biting finish with the scores being Dabang Delhi 38-38 Puneri Paltan.

The special green jersey match during the Delhi leg was the highlight of this campaign, celebrating both the team's strong performance and their success in promoting environmental awareness.

With this initiative, Dabang Delhi K.C. aims to set a new benchmark in Indian sports by positioning kabaddi as a climate-positive sport, showing that small, everyday actions by fans, players, and communities can add up to meaningful, measurable change.

