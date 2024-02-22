Dani Alves, Former Barcelona Star, Sentenced to Jail for Sexual Assault

Dani Alves Former Barcelona footballer has been sentenced to four years and six months jail as he has been found guilty of nightclub sexual assault. The former Brazil international has been in custody since his arrest last year.

Throughout his career, Alves notably played for Barcelona in two separate stints, amassing over 400 appearances and securing six league titles and three Champions League victories. Additionally, he was part of Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad. Despite his illustrious past, Alves faced a sudden termination of his contract with Mexican team Pumas UNAM in January 2023.