Dantewada's athletes spreading footprints in high-octane sports 'Thai Kick Boxing'

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India] July 15 : The tribal-dominated Dantewada district is all set to make its footprint visible in the high-octane sport of Thai Kick Boxing, as young athletes here have clinched medals in international as well as national events.

With the support of the Chhattisgarh Government, the youth of Dantewada are sharpening their skills and preparing for Thai Kick Boxing events to be held in the country and overseas. As Dantewada moves on the path to becoming a hub for producing Thai Kick Boxers, the district is also ready to shed its infamous identity that emerged due to IED blasts, 'Jan Adalats,' and other Naxal incidents.

"The children of Dantewada have recently clinched gold and silver medals in various Thai Boxing events. The children in Dantewada have shown interest in Thai boxing and we have witnessed some remarkable results," said Dantewada Collector Kunal Dudawat, adding that the players will bring more accolades in the game.

The administration is ensuring residential as well as other facilities like kits for the players, the Collector added.

Not just Thai boxing, the district administration is also focusing on all Olympic sports, which will result in medals at national and international events for players from Dantewada, said Collector Dudawat.

He further elaborated that the district administration is working extensively to enhance facilities in the field of sports. Under this campaign, the administration, along with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Mann Deshi Foundation, is working for the development of grounds in every panchayat and enhancing sports infrastructure.

Moreover, the administration is ensuring residential sports facilities for children in Geedam, and the process for the development of a sports city is also underway, informed Collector Dudawat.

"We are very hopeful that Olympic sports will become popular among players in the district, and the administration is ready to arrange professional training for them. In the coming time, Dantewada is going to earn significant recognition in the field of sports," Collector Dudawat said.

Extending support, the Chhattisgarh Government has provided necessary kits for practice and also arranges training from time to time, said player Dugendra Deshmukh.

The administration has appointed good coaches who prepare customised exercises for us, and all types of equipment are being provided to us completely free of cost, added the player.

Speaking about his journey, Dugendra said, "I first went to play at the state level in Raipur, where I won a gold medal. Thereafter, I was selected for nationals and went to Agra, where I clinched double gold. I am now preparing for international events."

"If we could get access to a proper ring, it would be very beneficial for us players," he added.

"Due to the government's support, we are getting free training facilities here in Dantewada and representing the district in various events," said Thai kick-boxer Anand Thakur.

"In childhood, I always dreamt about joining the training. After joining the training, I participated in national and international-level competitions. So far, I have played in four national championships, the South Asian Championship, and one Asian Championship. I have also participated in state-level competitions. My aim is to become a professional fighter and in this regard, I am getting full support from the government," said Thakur.

Extending gratitude to the state government, athlete Neeku Thakur said that earlier, there were no mats, but now all the safety guards have been provided so that practice can be carried out properly.

"Ever since the government established the Indoor Stadium, we have been able to practice properly under the guidance of our coach Sandeep Sir," said Neeku.

"Recently, I participated in a national event held in Telangana and succeeded in winning a gold medal," she said, who also informed that she had won a gold medal in the International Asian Championship held in Goa last November.

According to Thai boxing coach Sandeep Shah, Muay Thai classes have been operational in Dantewada for about five years. However, it was only last year that the district administration officially attached Thai boxing to government programmes. Since then, funding and all types of equipment have been provided to the students. With support from the government, children are now competing at national and international levels and bringing laurels.

Of the three students who participated in the National Games held in Hyderabad recently, two won gold medals and one won a silver medal, said coach Sandeep, adding that around 50 children are currently preparing for upcoming nationals.

The district administration is now planning to install a ring in the stadium, which will greatly enhance the training experience, Sandeep said.

"If we talk about Dantewada, it is considered a Naxal-affected region, but the children here are very enthusiastic about Thai boxing and highly focused on learning," said female coach Tikeshwari Sahu.

