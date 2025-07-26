De Paul reunites with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

New Delhi, July 26 Inter Miami have announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. De Paul will initially join the Club on loan through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent through the 2029 season.

A FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Copa América winner, regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, brings world-class quality to the midfield and adds elite, title-winning experience to the squad. The 31-year-old, nicknamed El Motorcito (the little engine) for his tireless work rate, will join the squad and begin training with the team.

“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the Club’s history,” said De Paul. “It's a Club that is shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people follow this incredible team.”

“Rodrigo is a player I've admired for many years. As a leader he has brought so much to the teams he has played for - especially with his national team Argentina. He brings experience, passion and quality to our team and to our city. I'm excited to welcome another World Cup winning player not just to Inter Miami, but also to MLS," said Co-Owner David Beckham.

De Paul is a close friend of Messi’s and has often gone to battle with him and for him, he joins Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in MLS as Inter Miami hope to win their first ever league honor.

“Assembling a team that inspires our fans to dream continues to be one of our primary aspirations, so we’re thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo’s caliber. He is a winner who has conquered the world stage; his ambitions match ours at Inter Miami, and we are hungry to achieve these goals together. Several of the best players in global fútbol have already chosen Inter Miami as their home, and Rodrigo joining our roster is another landmark as we continue on this journey to change the trajectory of the sport in this country and make our fans proud,” said Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

